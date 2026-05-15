A motion of no confidence in Powys council’s cabinet member for Highways Transport and Recycling, Cllr Jackie Charlton, will be sent to the new council chairman for a decision.
Newly appointed council chairman Cllr Geoff Morgan will have to decide if it can be debated at an extraordinary council meeting – or it can wait until the next meeting in July.
Opposition councillors want to see Cllr Charton removed from her role, due to the “calamitous” roll out of the new waste and recycling routes.
Since its implementation in March, black rubbish bins and recycling boxes have failed to be collected on time with towns and villages in the north of the county especially affected.
Issues have continued into this month.
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