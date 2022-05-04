Uni recruitment days at Bangor

Special ‘coffee mornings’ for anyone who has ever considered studying a university degree at Bangor University, but rejected the idea because of personal circumstances, are being held at 11am tomorrow, 14 May, and 1 June.

The sessions will be live-streamed for those unable to travel.

From September 2022 on, new students will be able to follow a large part of their MA and BA Welsh and Professional Welsh courses online.

The Welsh & Celtic Studies department are building on their experiences gained suring the Covid-19 pandemic to enable new students to study without having to follow a strict timetable.

Dr Aled Llion Jones, head of the department said: “It’s excellent that almost all the students are back on campus by now, and we look forward to welcoming new students to Bangor every September for decades to come.

“However, we are aware that not everyone is able to attend lectures and seminars in person.

“Some people find travel difficult, while others have work or caring commitments, for example.

“That is why we have decided to offer our MA and BA (Cymraeg and Cymraeg Proffesiynol) on-line from September.