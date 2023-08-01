Strengths of the school included children who confidently discussed a range of rights and why they are important and relevant to their lives and how pupil voice processes have empowered children and young people to drive change within the local community. Nerys Jones, Rights Respecting Schools Leader said: “Children’s Rights helps pupils to understand how they should be treated, and how they should treat others. Learning about Children’s Rights creates a safe place for pupils to explore, discuss, challenge, and form their own opinions and values. We ae very proud of our Super Ambassadors, pupils, and staff who have worked hard to ensure that everyone enjoys their rights at Ysgol Llanilar.’’