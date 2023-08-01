Having previously achieved the Bronze and Silver Awards back in 2020, staff and pupils were delighted to learn that they are now a Gold school following a visit by an Unicef assessor in May.
Headteacher Jan Jones said: “We have adopted a rights-based approach at Ysgol Llanilar, putting Children’s Rights at the core of the school’s ethos. This has created a nurturing family atmosphere with strong relationships with parents and carers who also value the school’s rights respecting work. We are delighted to have achieved the Gold Award after all our hard work over recent years.”
The assessor thanked the children, leadership team and staff for their welcome to the school, for the opportunity to speak with adults and children during the assessment and for the detailed evidence provided to support the process. The assessor also noted that it was evident that children’s rights are embedded across the school.
Strengths of the school included children who confidently discussed a range of rights and why they are important and relevant to their lives and how pupil voice processes have empowered children and young people to drive change within the local community. Nerys Jones, Rights Respecting Schools Leader said: “Children’s Rights helps pupils to understand how they should be treated, and how they should treat others. Learning about Children’s Rights creates a safe place for pupils to explore, discuss, challenge, and form their own opinions and values. We ae very proud of our Super Ambassadors, pupils, and staff who have worked hard to ensure that everyone enjoys their rights at Ysgol Llanilar.’’