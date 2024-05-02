TEACHING assistants are being put in charge of classes and the number of support staff being lost in Ceredigion is ‘appalling’, according to a leading union.
Following a report in the Cambrian News that teaching staff are being targeted for job cuts by Ceredigion County Council in a bid to cut bills, Unison has raised concerns over the treatment of teaching assistants in the county.
Unison Ceredigion branch secretary Denise Owen told the Cambrian News: “The number of support staff being lost in so many of our schools is appalling.
“The Welsh Government must make proper funding for schools a priority to make sure every child receives a quality education.
“The cuts also come as schools facing black holes in their budgets are turning to teaching assistants to cover entire classes. Headteachers are using support staff on the cheap and this has to stop.
“Support staff are already amongst the lowest paid and we are going to lose vital expertise if these roles are cut.”
Unison regional organiser, Lianne Owen, added: “The mainly female workforce of support staff is the backbone of every school.
“Staff cuts result in more pressure and stress on the remaining workers and this negatively affects the performance of the school.”