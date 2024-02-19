People who currently live in Gwynedd, Conwy and Ynys Môn are being asked to complete a brief survey to help with the research – no matter whether they speak Welsh or not, and no matter how long they’ve lived here. It is not a secret that Welsh is an endangered language. Despite population increases from 2.6 million to 3.1 million, numbers of speakers have roughly halved in this time, falling to their lowest in 1981. Efforts to preserve and revitalise the language have had varying levels of success – there are an additional 250,000 speakers now compared to the 1981 census, and yet the overall population percentage of speakers has been on a steady downward trend.