Gwynedd's Bangor University has been ranked as ‘first class’ for the fifth time in the prestigious People and Planet University League Table.
The national league table has ranked Bangor University has been joint 18th out of 151 universities in the UK.
Associate Pro-Vice Chancellor for Sustainability, Dr Christian Dunn, said: “We couldn’t be happier with this result – we know we’re a great university for so many reasons, including our work on sustainability, and so it’s great to be recognised in this way.
“We are especially delighted to be ranked joint 1st for Education for Sustainable Development and 12th for Carbon Management.
“The People and Planet University League Table is one of the most important league tables in these areas because it considers all areas of sustainability, not just the obvious environmental issues.
“Obviously we wouldn’t be in this fantastic position if it wasn’t for the work our entire University community is doing every day to make a real difference in all areas of sustainability.
“We have some incredible people who work tirelessly behind the scenes helping to ensure we’re on track with our sustainability actions.”