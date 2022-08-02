University scholarships to support rural sciences
TWO new Aberystwyth University scholarships have been created to encourage and support more young people into a career in the rural sciences.
Sponsored by the Country Land & Business Association’s Charitable Trust, the scholarships are targeted at students in the rural sciences, including agriculture, land management, agronomy, natural capital, climate change and innovation as well diversification into businesses like tourism and hospitality.
Chair of the Country Land & Business Association Charitable Trust, Bridget Biddell, said: “These new scholarships will help support two students’ degree studies. They form part of the charity’s commitment to enable young people to engage, develop fulfilling experiences within, and contribute to, the future sustainable development of the countryside. We particularly welcome applications from students who are traditionally underrepresented in the rural sector.”
The Country Land & Business Association Charitable Trust is funded almost entirely by subscriptions and donations from members of the association – the organisation that represents land managers and rural businesses in England and Wales.
It has around 28,000 members across England and Wales and provides services including advice on key areas of business. It plays an important part in supporting its members by engaging with the UK and Welsh governments.
Ms Biddell added: “We are delighted to be extending our academic support by launching this programme in Aberystwyth – our first in Wales. We look forward to meeting talented and driven students who represent the future of the land management sector.
“In creating the scholarships, we’re building on the success of our existing programmes. As Wales develops specific approaches to land management, supporting agriculture, tackling climate change and rural economic development, it becomes more appropriate to establish relationships with key academic bodies like Aberystwyth University.”
Prof Joanne Hamilton, associate dean for Learning, Teaching and Student Experience in the Faculty of Earth and Life Sciences at Aberystwyth University, said: “Rural sciences are essential for the future of Wales and international development, bringing new ways of thinking to global grand challenges in areas such as agriculture and climate change. We are very grateful for this support for new scholarships, which means we can open the door for more students to study these subjects and help shape the world of tomorrow.”
“We understand the financial implications of higher education and are grateful for generous support that broadens access to it. Thanks to generous support like this for rural sciences, we have been able to offer scholarships for over 125 years. We remain as committed as ever to supporting our students and widening access to higher education. At Aberystwyth we don’t restrict the number of scholarship awards students can receive – this means that our students could receive over £20,000 in financial awards to help support them during their studies.”
The application process for students commencing their studies in the autumn of this year has begun. Further information can be found on the Aberystwyth University website at aber.ac.uk/en/study-with-us/ug-studies/scholarships/departmental/
