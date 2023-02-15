Aberystwyth University staff remain active on picket lines today as strike action over pay and conditions continue.
Following on from earlier strikes in February, staff at the university who are members of the UCU union again decided to strike between 14 and 16 February.
Further action is to follow throughout February and March.
On Tuesday, members of the PCS union joined the picket outside the entrance of Aberystwyth University in solidarity.
UCU have also confirmed that ‘action short of a strike’ will be continue. This includes working to contractual hours and duties only; not rescheduling classes and lectures cancelled due to strike action; not covering for absent colleagues and removing uploaded materials related to, and/or not sharing materials related to, lectures or classes that will be or have been cancelled as a result of strike action.
Aberystwyth University said: “We respect the rights of colleagues to take industrial action, but we are also fully committed to minimising disruption to your studies where possible.”
UCU has also confirmed it will re-ballot 70,000 members to allow industrial action to continue in universities for the rest of the academic year if employers refuse to meet staff demands over pay, conditions and pensions.
University staff have already taken six days of strike action this academic year.
After this week, staff are expected to walk out for a further 10 days.
The union is currently in talks with employer body the Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) via the conciliation service Acas.
UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “University staff are preparing once again to vote yes in an industrial action ballot which could see the rest of the academic year impacted by strikes. That we have ended up in this place is entirely the fault of university bosses who refuse to use the sector's over £40bn reserves to meet staff demands.
“Staff are striking because they are sick of being denied a decent pay rise, secure employment, and proper pensions. And students are standing with us because they know that staff working conditions are their learning conditions.
“Our union is determined to reach a negotiated settlement which allows staff to get back to work and students to continue their studies uninterrupted. But that can only happen if vice chancellors come out of hiding and use a fraction of the sector's vast wealth to make serious, well-rounded offers to staff.”