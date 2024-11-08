An Aberystwyth scholar has received a prestigious award presented in memory of a Welsh woman who campaigned for women's rights across the world.
Elize Freeman, Co-Lead of the Dewis Choice Initiative, has been chosen to receive an Audrey Jones Award by the Wales Assembly of Women.
Now in their ninth year, the awards are presented to three individuals a year, in recognition of postgraduate scholarship focusing on the experiences of women and girls in Wales.
Dewis Choice, which is based in the Department of Law and Criminology at Aberystwyth University, is a research and development project which focuses on the 'lived experiences' of older victim-survivors of domestic abuse as they navigate their way through support services and criminal and civil justice systems.
The initiative also offers a service for older people in the Carmarthenshire region who have experienced domestic abuse.
Elize Freeman, who joined Dewis Choice in 2015, is an experienced Wellbeing Practitioner, an Independent Domestic and Sexual Violence Advisor, and a Dementia Champion.
She is co-author of ‘Transforming the response to domestic abuse in later life: Dewis Choice practitioner guidance’.
She said: “I want to express my thanks to the Wales Assembly of Women for selecting me for the Audrey Jones Award and the opportunities it provides to further raise the profile of older female victims of domestic abuse in Wales.
“Older women are often missing from the discourse of domestic abuse, and I feel privileged to have met so many inspirational older women who have shared their stories with my colleagues and myself at Dewis Choice to inform the development of responses to older victims.”
Audrey Jones (1924-2014), Wales Assembly of Women founder member, was a feminist pioneer who campaigned for gender equality, and had a keen interest in the evidence of feminist research to promote, demonstrate and develop opportunities for women.
The award in her memory aims to help female scholars to share their research and ideas which may shape and inform lobbying and campaigning decisions.
The award will be presented at the Wales Assembly of Women Annual Conference which takes place in Cardiff on 16 November.