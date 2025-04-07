Aberystwyth University has launched new online courses in Computer Science and Business Studies.
The Master's level programmes are designed to provide flexible learning that meets the growing demand for education options that fit around busy lives.
Supported by lecturers and online student support services, they aim to offer a comprehensive and suitable learning method for the needs of modern students.
The courses feature content developed by experts in their fields, ensuring that students receive the latest and most relevant education.
The new education is wholly online, but participants will also benefit from wrap-around support.
This includes access to career and specialist support, peer-to-peer support, and being invited to a celebratory graduation ceremony to mark their academic achievements.
Professor Anwen Jones, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Education and Student Experience at Aberystwyth University, said: “We are delighted to launch this new online offering, which is a natural next step for the university.
“As Wales’ first university college, we are continuing to push the boundaries of innovation and knowledge.
“These new online learning programmes provide flexible and high-quality learning opportunities for students from all backgrounds. Our aim is to ensure that top-tier education is accessible to everyone, no matter where they live or how busy their lives may be."
“This extra online provision will ensure that we continue to meet society’s needs by growing knowledge, building communities and strengthening Wales and the wider world.”
Thomas Brownrigg, Managing Director, Higher Ed Partners UK, added: “We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with Aberystwyth University – one of the UK’s finest institutions and Wales’ University of the Year twice in the past five years.
“This collaboration marks an exciting step for HEP as we work together to deliver flexible, high-quality online degrees through launching AberOnline.”
More information about the online courses is available by going to online.aber.ac.uk.