Academics from University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) and Aberystwyth University will collaborate to offer new professional learning opportunities for the education workforce.
The partnership will bring together expertise in fields such as curriculum design and additional learning needs.
Dr Patrick Finney, Acting Pro Vice-Chancellor for the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at Aberystwyth University said: “We're looking forward to working with colleagues at UWTSD to deliver on this agenda, for the benefit of our educational workforce.
“Through our new collaborative partnership, we will be able to deliver innovative professional learning opportunities for those working in schools across Wales, promoting the continuous development of a skilled school workforce which is capable of adapting to the changing demands of modern education.”