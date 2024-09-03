A Gwynedd property affectionately known as an ‘upside down house’ will go to auction next month with a guide price of £395,000.
The recently renovated and unusual house is in the village of Mynytho.
Auction house Pugh will feature the four-bedroom home in its next online auction on 18 September.
The property is laid out over two floors with living rooms on the first floor and most bedrooms on the ground floor. It is affectionally known as an ‘upside down house’ to maximise balcony views from the living room.
A detached garden room could be used as a home office, playroom, cinema or gym.
With off-road parking, the property is within walking distance of Mynytho village shop and post office and a three-mile drive from Abersoch.
Director Edward Feather said: “This is a real gem of a property, which has benefited from a complete renovation scheme, in effect making it like a new home.
“The real selling point is the elevated setting, which offers spectacular sea-views over Cardigan Bay, St Tudwals Islands, Abersoch Bay and beyond. The house would be suited to being an idyllic family home or short term stay investment.”
The auction will be held on 18 September at www.pugh-auctions.com