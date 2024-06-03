Thousands came to enjoy a week fun and competitions at Eisteddfod yr Urdd Maldwyn 2024.
This year the Urdd celebrated a record-breaking 100,454 registering to compete in over 400 competitions.
As well as the pavilions where talented youngsters competed, a variety of activities were enjoyed. A series of developments were also introduced this year to ensure the festival’s site and activities were fully accessible and inclusive.
The Urdd thanks its 5,000 volunteers for enabling the organisation to host one of Europe’s largest touring youth festivals in Meifod this year.
Thanks to extra financial support by the Welsh Government, the Urdd was also able to offer free entry to low-income families once again this year.
Llio Maddocks, Director of the Arts, Urdd Gobaith Cymru said: “On behalf of the Urdd I would like to thank all the people of Maldwyn for the welcome we have received throughout the week as well as their enthusiasm over the years, to fundraise and create excitement for the Eisteddfod’s arrival in Powys.
“I would also like to give a special thanks to the 5,000 volunteers who have helped make this Eisteddfod a reality, and to all the teachers and leaders for teaching our young competitors. Thanks to their dedication and enthusiasm, thousands of children and young people have been given the chance to compete, enjoy and make life-long memories.
“Eisteddfod yr Urdd is a cultural highlight of our Welsh calendar, and festivals such as ours deserve to be enjoyed by all. Ensuring opportunities and experiences for competitors and visitors who are new Welsh speakers is crucial to the success and legacy of our youth festival. We look forward with confidence to Eisteddfod yr Urdd Dur a Môr at Margam Park, Neath Port Talbot in 2025.”
Lois Medi Wiliam, originally from Penrhosgarnedd, Bangor was revealed as the Main Bard.
For the first time, six young performers between 18 and 25 years of age were selected to become Young Cultural International Ambassadors for the Urdd and the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, including Tomos Heddwyn Griffiths from Trawsfynydd.
Triban Festival returned to the Eisteddfod on Friday and Saturday and included performances by Bwncath, Eden and Lily Beau. The Urdd worked with five young curators to ensure the Triban Festival was inclusive and relevant to young people.