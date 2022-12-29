Ceredigion and Gwynedd MPs have confirmed they will not use public money for Christmas parties – and have slammed parliamentary authorities.
The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority announced last month that MPs can now claim decorations, meals and festivity costs on expenses.
Plaid Cymru’s parliamentary leader Liz Saville Roberts, who is MP for Gwynedd, said it would be wrong when a third of children in Wales are living in poverty.
Her colleague, Ceredigion MP Ben Lake, joined her by calling for an immediate change in policy.
MPs from all parties have rejected the offer and questioned the motivations of IPSA for giving them the option during a crippling cost-of-living crisis for their constituents.
Mr Lake told the Cambrian News: “I cannot understand how anyone could think it appropriate for MPs to be allowed to expense the cost of Christmas decorations and party food.
“I strongly disagree with the decision and shall not be making any such claims.
“Unfortunately, Members of Parliament have no way of directly overturning decisions taken by IPSA as we are not given a vote on such matters.
“However, by voicing my disagreement with their decision in this instance, and joining the chorus of public opposition to the change, I am hoping that we will exert enough pressure to force a change in policy."
Ms Saville Roberts added: “Plaid Cymru MPs will not be using public money for any Christmas parties or decorations. Over a third of children in Wales are living in poverty - it would be wrong to spend public money on frivolities when so many will struggle to afford any Christmas celebrations at all.
In a notice to MPs, IPSA said ‘modest’ gathering would be covered by taxpayer but that value for money should be considered.