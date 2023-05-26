The Vale of Rheidol Railway was given the contract to complete the overhaul of the locomotive. The works took several years, but in May 2023, the locomotive made its first moves around the yard in Aberystwyth and several test runs between Aberystwyth and Aberffrwd. Once completed it was transported by low loader to the Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railway for further testing and then finally onto it's new home at Gelert's Farm on the Welsh Highland Heritage Railway.