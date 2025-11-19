A powerful new exhibition, ‘Vanishing Wings: Art of the Endangered’, organised by campaign group Protect Glaslyn & Hafren (PG&H) has just finished a run at MOMA, Machynlleth, where it brought together the work of 20 local artists inspired by vulnerable bird species that call the Cambrian Mountains home.
“This exhibition is a love letter to the birds of the Cambrians,” said PG&H spokesperson Melinda Fansa.
“But it’s also a warning. These species will vanish if we destroy their habitat.
“John Bimson, Glaslyn volunteer warden, has meticulously recorded the bird life of this area over the past 13 years.
“He has documented 95 different bird species and his records reveal a sobering truth - nearly a quarter are Red Listed meaning they are of the highest conservation concern and urgently need our help.
“From hen harriers to curlews and cuckoos, these species highlight the ecological importance of the area. However, this vital habitat is under threat. Bute Energy is proposing a wind farm development in the area between Glaslyn Nature Reserve and the Hafren Forest.”
This art exhibition was both a celebration and a call to action. Each of the 20 participating artists - Amanda Caldwell, Ann-Marie Stuart, Anne Tyler Nixon, Beth Knight, Delia Taylor-Brook, Diane Rose, Elin Crowley, Erin Hughes, Gini Wade, Hilary Reed, Jenny Fell, Jeremy Andrews, Juliet Wooldridge, Megan Elinor, Peter Lloyd, Samantha Boulanger, Sandy Craig, Sue Powell, Sue Terrey, and Veronica Calarco - brought their unique artistic vision to the subject through a variety of styles and media. The result was a vivid, heartfelt collection that speaks to both beauty and loss.
Protect Glaslyn & Hafren is committed to fighting climate change—but not at the expense of critical habitat loss. They point out that even the Welsh Government’s own Climate Change, Environment, and Infrastructure Committee stated in January 2025 “the urgency of tackling nature loss cannot be overstated. It is as critical as addressing climate change, yet it has struggled to secure the same level of prominence both publicly and politically”.
“We’re facing a dual emergency—climate and nature,” Melinda added.
“We call on the Welsh Government to reject Bute’s application and protect this special area.”
The artworks are available for purchase and a percentage of the profits go towards supporting the Protect Glaslyn & Hafren campaign.
