Outside the workshops, Tania explored the surrounding countryside, walking to nearby Cricieth and along the coast. She said: “Living in Wales has been a wonderful experience - it’s my first time in the UK. Right away I fell into this calm village rhythm. It’s been fascinating to discover the Welsh language and culture, and I’m so impressed by how people here preserve their traditions. I realised we have a lot in common with Welsh people - the strong poetic tradition, the deep connection to language. I even learned a few Welsh words.”