Ukrainian poet, literary translator and cultural manager Tania Rodionova has immersed herself in the peace and poetry of Tŷ Newydd Writing Centre in Llanystumdwy.
Hosted by Literature Wales as part of a UK-wide British Council programme supporting artists affected by conflict, the residency offered Tania a rare chance to pause, create and reflect.
The programme is supported by Arts Council of Wales / Wales Arts International, providing space for artistic exploration and collaboration.
Based in Kyiv, Tania has been translating Ukrainian war poetry into English since the full-scale invasion began in 2022. She said: “At the beginning of the war, I saw poets I knew sharing their texts online. I had this feeling that I had to translate them - so others could understand us better, understand what is happening with us. Poetry expresses emotion in a way that news can’t. It can be more powerful.”
At Tŷ Newydd, Tania participated in poetry courses and a peace poetry translation workshop, collaborating with Welsh poets Sian Northey, Meleri Davies and Elinor Gwynn to translate each other’s work between Ukrainian and Welsh, using English as a bridge.
“All translated poetry carries the translator’s voice,” she said. “Translation is about loss and interpretation, but it’s also a creative act - it’s literary art.
“I’m a cultural manager, translator, first and foremost, in my life in Ukraine, but I also write poetry. This was a wonderful opportunity to bring that part of myself back - to return to writing. It’s really hard when you have lots of things to do, and during the war it’s especially hard to find time for creative writing. My time here has been a great push for me to write again.”
Outside the workshops, Tania explored the surrounding countryside, walking to nearby Cricieth and along the coast. She said: “Living in Wales has been a wonderful experience - it’s my first time in the UK. Right away I fell into this calm village rhythm. It’s been fascinating to discover the Welsh language and culture, and I’m so impressed by how people here preserve their traditions. I realised we have a lot in common with Welsh people - the strong poetic tradition, the deep connection to language. I even learned a few Welsh words.”
One word in particular - araf, meaning slow - stayed with her.
“I saw it painted on the road to Cricieth,” she said.
“It was exactly the pace I needed when I arrived here.”
The quiet of Wales has been a stark contrast to life in wartime Ukraine.
“It’s wonderful to have this calm time - to sleep, to focus on what I do,” Tania said.
“In Ukraine there are constant problems with electricity and heating. Here, I feel privileged to just sit and write.
“Though it’s hard to feel completely peaceful knowing what’s happening back home. I’m still reading the news, messages from my sister in Kyiv, from my boyfriend who is in the military. I feel like I’m in two places at once. Even when I write about nature, the war finds its way into my words.”
