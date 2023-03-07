A MEIRIONNYDD veterinary surgery has been nominated for Vet Practice of the Year Award.
Williams, which has sites in Tywyn, Cemmaes Road and Barmouth, have been shortlisted for the award by Petplan.
They are one of three finalists in this category, along with Hollybank Veterinary Centre in Sandiway, Cheshire, and Lanes Vets in Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire.
Williams was nominations by its clients and then judged by Petplan.
A spokesperson for the surgery said: “We are overwhelmed to even be nominated let alone be a finalist, and it means so much more to us as it comes directly as a result of our clients.
“The awards ceremony is on 23 March in Manchester. Three members of staff and Hugh Williams will be travelling up to find out if we’ve won.”