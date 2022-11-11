VIDEO: Aberystwyth remembers the fallen
ABERYSTWYTH paused to remember the fallen this morning as Armistice Day was marked with a ceremony on Owain Glyndwr Square.
Members of the armed forces joined along with members of the public held a two-minute silence in the town centre.
A church service, parade and minute’s silence will also be held on Sunday.
A service will be held at 9.15am on Sunday, 13 November, at Holy Trinity Church on the Buarth before a parade through the town from 10.15am, from the town hall to Castle Point, in the company of Aberystwyth Silver Band.
A short service will then be held, followed by a two-minute silence.
Wreath laying will then take place and the names of the fallen on the war memorial will be read out.
Marking Armistice Day, First Minister Mark Drakeford, said: “On this eleventh hour of this eleventh day, Wales remembers.
“As we come together at 11am to fall silent and commemorate those we’ve lost, my thoughts and thanks are with our service personnel and their families for the incredible work they do every day.”
