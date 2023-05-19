Thank you to everyone who has sent in pictures of themselves and their loved ones taking part in last Sunday's Race For Life in Aberystwyth.
The weather was kind to this year’s Race For Life participants, with people of all ages taking on the 3k, 5k or 10k courses.
Organisers told the crowd before the start of the event that Aberystwyth’s race had raised just over £29,000 for Cancer Research UK. That figure is likely to have risen this week, so congratulations to everyone who took part and raised money for charity!
The route saw runners set off from the promenade near the bandstand. The seafront was awash with people in pink outfits walking, jogging and running to raise money for a good cause.
Thank you again to everyone who sent photographs to us on social media and by email. We'd like to share some of them here (See gallery above).