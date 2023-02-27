STARGAZERS are being urged to look to the skies again this evening as the Northern Lights look set to put on another display across Wales.
The Aurora Borealis are rarely seen as far south as Ceredigion and Gwynedd, but photographers managed to capture some stunning images on Sunday evening of the solar spectacle.
Forecasters say that the Northern Lights should be visible again this evening, so long as the cloud cover dissipates.
The video above features some of the best images we have seen throughout the day, from Porthmadog to New Quay and Tregaron.
To see the Aurora conditions must be dark and clear, making the dark skies of the Cambrian Mountains and Snowdonia National Park ideal for those willing to brave the dark and cold.