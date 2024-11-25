Victims of domestic abuse are being given more choice in how they communicate with police thanks to a new virtual response team at Dyfed-Powys.
The Domestic Abuse Video Response Unit (DAVRU) allows victims to choose if they want to receive a video call from a police officer when they report a non-urgent domestic-related incident.
Where an incident is graded as high risk, officers will attend on an immediate call as standard.
Chief Inspector Gerallt Jones said: “The DAVRU allows victims of domestic-related offences which are not high risk to receive a frontline response when they need it.
“Our video response service now allows us to identify risk and carry out an assessment of evidential opportunities at an earlier stage.”