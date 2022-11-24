VIDEO: Waves crash onto Aberystwyth seafront
Thursday 24th November 2022
WAVES have slammed into Aberystwyth’s promenade this evening with local authorities issuing flood warnings in coastal areas of north Ceredigion.
Natural Resources Wales issued three flood warnings in Borth, along the Rier Leri and the tidal area along Aberystwyth seafront earlier today with high tide at around 8pm this evening.
The seafront in Aberystwyth saw the first big waves of the season, some of which breached the sea wall, but it appears no properties were flooded along Marine Terrace.
