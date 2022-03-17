Vigil for Ukraine to take place this Sunday

Criccieth Castle lit up blue and yellow last night in support of the people of Ukraine.

There will also be a vigil in the town this Sunday, 20 March. It will start at 7pm on the Maes (Nisa/Caffi Cwrt side) for people to personally show their support for the people of Ukraine.

It will be led by Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts and Pryderi Llwyd Jones.

There will be a cash collection to raise funds for DEC Cymru, a group of charities helping Ukraine.

The organisers say everyone is welcome and, if you wish, bring a small candle/light.

The vigil is expected to end at 7.15 pm.