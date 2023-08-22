Residents and visitors flocked to Aberdyfi Fire Station earlier this month for an open day to celebrate 125 years of firefighting in the village.
The celebratory event took place on Saturday, 12 August.
Louis Hiatt, watch manager for Aberdyfi and Tywyn, said: “The day was a great success and we have had great positive feedback from all who attended. Approximately 2000 people came through the day and roughly 300 were there to watch the fireworks finale.
“The day also included a very special foam demonstration for one of our firefighters during which we will create coloured foam to reveal the gender of baby FF Pughe. It’s a boy!
“We had emergency service appliances on show to take a look around, and visitors had the opportunity to have a sit inside - including in our own EFF317D vintage fire engine.
“Other events and entertainments included fun and games for all ages, the presentation of a 125 year plaque by Chief Fire Officer Docx, a road traffic collision demonstration, a fire safety talk and performances by local singers and the male voice choir.
“To end the evening, we lit a beacon on the beach and spectators were able to enjoy fireworks on the beach.”
The fire station, and those across the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service area, are always looking for more people to become on-call firefighters.
The service is taking registrations of interest throughout the year. If you would like to join the service, or would like to find out more about it, visit: www.northwalesfire.gov.wales/about-us/recruitment-and-vacancies/