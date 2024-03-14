A former Gwynedd pub at the centre of row over its closure and conversion into holiday accommodation will come before planners once again.
An application has been received by Gwynedd Council for the change of use of the ground floor of the Vaynol Arms from a public house into two holiday lets.
The latest proposal is a resubmission of one rejected last year, after planners called for more “sufficient information”.
The pub in Pentir, near Bangor dates back to the mid-18th Century and once formed part of the Faenol Estate. It closed several years ago amid a decline in trade, the current owner claims.
Planning documents state that “for seven years the previous landlord had no option but to sell their lease back to the brewery primarily due to a low turnover, general lack of local support (footfall), the cost of opening”, but residents rallied to try to save the pub, forming an action group in the hope they might obtain the property for use as a community hub pub.
It was bought from Robinsons Brewery by businessman Duncan Gilroy. Since then the group and owner have failed to reach an agreement over any potential purchase or lease of the building and it has remained closed ever since.
The owner has developed accommodation on the upper floor, and now seeks to develop the ground floor for holiday lets.
Harry Hambleton of the Pentir Action Group said the community would again be “strongly objecting” to the latest planning application.
“He has already converted the upper floor to air b n b accommodation and wishes to convert the downstairs which will impact the already numerous establishments that already provide that service locally.”
He said they would “fight this proposal every time “saying it was a “necessary facility and a historical asset that should be enjoyed by everyone”.
Mr Gilroy said he understood the community’s “love for the idea of having a village pub again” but said it had not been possible to keep it running due to declining trade.
“It just wasn’t “viable” he said, but accommodation letting had proved to be “very successful”.