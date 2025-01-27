At a recent meeting of the North Ceredigion Vintage Club, Mathew Leeman and June Jones representing Blood Bikes Wales, collected a cheque for £2800. This was raised by six members and Tomos Watkin who braved the weather to climb Cadair Idris.
Blood Bikes Wales is a 100% volunteer charity, providing a completely free courier service to the NHS. The team at Blood Bikes Wales are all volunteers, there are no paid employees. Their aim is to help the Health Service in Wales and there is little doubt that by their actions they save lives.
The North Ceredigion Vintage Club was formed in 2023 and now boasts over 60 members who share an interest and passion in protecting our vintage machinery heritage. The Club meet every second Wednesday at the Rhydypennau Inn in Bow Street. Many of their engines and machines can be seen both at Talybont and Aberystwyth shows.