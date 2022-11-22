Vintage show raises £10,000 for local groups and charities
Local charities and groups have been handed a share of over £10,000 raised by the Teifi Valley Vintage Preservation Society.
After a break of nearly three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a very successful Vintage Show and Working Day resulted in members of the society presenting cheques to the value of £10,600 to a number of charities and groups at their annual presentation evening at Café Emlyn, Tanygroes on Thursday, 3 November.
The beneficiaries were: the Oxygen Therapy Centre, Cardigan, £3,500; the Chemotherapy Unit at Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen, £3,500; the Wales Air Ambulance, £3,000; and Troedyraur YFC, £600.
The society would like to thank the land owners, sponsors, exhibitors and the public who attended the events for their continued support which made it possible for these donations to be made
