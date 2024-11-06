NATURAL Resources Wales is to close three visitor centres, it has confirmed.
In a lengthy statement released on Wednesday afternoon, NRW said towards the end that ‘the catering and retail operations at Visitor Centres will also end’.
This follows months of protests, petitions and calls on NRW to save Bwlch Nant yr Arian near Aberystwyth, Coed y Brenin near Dolgellau and Ynyslas visitor centre.
The decision has been branded ‘terrible news and a blow to the local area.
Coed y Brenin response
Rhys Llywelyn from Caru Coed y Brenin, who are a community-based group who want to take over the running of the centre, said: “It is extremely sad that NRW have made the decision to close the visitor centres.
“The focus now must be ensuring they do not stay closed for a prolonged period.
“Caru Coed Y Brenin, an officially constituted Community Benefit Society have a solution to the crisis.
“It is now imperative that NRW pave the way for an alternative way of delivering recreation, catering and retail at Coed y Brenin by working in partnership with the community group and protect the local environment and economy.
“We therefore call on NRW to engage with us at the earliest opportunity to deliver for Coed y Brenin’s staff, businesses, users and community.”
Ganllwyd councillor, Delyth Lloyd-Griffiths, said of the Coed y Brenin loss: “This is terrible news for Coed y Brenin, the staff, and everyone involved in the campaign to prevent the closure of this treasured local asset.
“It is also a blow to the local and visitor economies in Meirionnydd, to which Coed y Brenin contributes significantly.
“I am very disappointed that Natural Resources Wales have been so reluctant to work with local groups to seek a pragmatic, community-led solution to keep the centre open and allow the community to bring forward a viable business plan to take over the running of the whole site.
“The people I represent will be devastated by this news, as will those who come from far and wide to enjoy the recreation and social opportunities this world-class centre has to offer. I remain steadfast in my opinion that the future of Coed y Brenin lies in the hands of the local community and will continue to work with local group Caru Coed y Brenin to drive this forward.”
Local politicians, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS and Liz Saville Roberts MP added: “This news comes as a devastating blow, foremost to the retail and catering staff at Coed y Brenin who have worked diligently under a cloud of uncertainty for months, but also to the wider community who have fought hard to resist this closure.
“We have argued from the outset that the long-term future of Coed y Brenin is best served in the hands of the local community, but sadly we have found ourselves in a position where the needs of the local community are being dismissed, despite overwhelming support for community ownership. We have repeatedly urged Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to engage constructively with local group Caru Coed y Brenin who are well-placed to take over the running of the site. The people of Coed y Brenin and the surrounding area have made Coed y Brenin what it is, and both NRW and the Welsh government should bear this in mind when tendering for future ownership. It is extremely regrettable that sufficient time wasn’t afforded to allow local groups to formally submit business plans, despite NRW assuring us in February that nothing would happen for two or three years. The closure of this fantastic resource is being rushed through without meaningful consultation and scrutiny, and with little regard to the impact on the local and visitor economies.
“ Coed y Brenin is a fantastic brand which requires real investment and development, driven by those with the expertise and knowledge to harness the site’s potential. NRW should be working openly and creatively with local communities to ensure valued resources such as Coed y Brenin continue to serve local people and the Meirionnydd visitor economy alike. If NRW and the Welsh government aren’t willing to properly invest in the site then they should step aside and transfer responsibility to the local community who are ready and willing to step in.”
Ynyslas response
Polly Ernest from the Save Ynyslas campaign said: "We are not surprised by this news. It was always their intention to deny the public access to Ynyslas Visitor Centre - they announced it in a policy paper a year ago and then claimed it was a ‘communications error’.
“We are gutted and angry. Ynyslas does not appear to lose money, so this is not about saving money. If they really wanted to trim their budgets six figure executive salaries would be a good place to start. They say they want to work in partnership with the community having consistently refused to engage with us. Why would anyone want to work with them in the future when they have acted in such an untrustworthy manner to date?
“Our thoughts are with all the staff directly affected and the future generations who may not be able to enjoy this unique reserve.
“Closure is concealed by saying the Centres will no longer provide retail or catering. This is a miniscule aspect of staff responsibilities at Ynyslas, but without safe staffing levels,the centre will quickly become no longer safe or viable. Closure will have a hugely detrimental impact on the environment, wellbeing, and the local economy, as has been stated on numerous occasions.”
Ceredigion politicians Ben Lake MP and Elin Jones, MS, have been approached for comment.
Bwlch Nant yr Arian response
Toby Bragg said that the group hoping to keep Nant yr Arian were mainly ‘very disappointed’ by the decision.
He added: “What we hope now is that NRW are active in their discussions with community groups on what happens next.”
What NRW said
Announcing the news, NRW said it was implementing ‘important changes to its structure, enabling it to sharpen its focus on areas where it can make the most meaningful impact for people and nature’.
The statement said: “Following extensive consultation with the Trade Unions and their members, alongside engagement with staff, NRW will streamline its activities and concentrate its resources on delivering essential services that only it can provide. It will invest in priority areas that will drive long-term benefits for Wales' natural environment including enhancing efforts in improving water quality and monitoring.
“The changes, which have now been approved by NRW’s Board, will ensure that the organisation is better equipped to deliver its corporate plan objectives to support nature’s recovery, tackling climate change, and minimising pollution.”
Sir David Henshaw, NRW Chair said: "Our goal is to ensure that every pound of public funding is used efficiently and effectively, with a focus on tackling the climate emergency, restoring biodiversity, and addressing environmental risks. The changes we’re making now will help us maximise our impact where it matters most.
“This process is not only about addressing financial constraints but about putting NRW in the best shape to tackle the most pressing environmental issues. Every decision is aimed at maximising our impact where it’s most needed.
“While some activities will be adapted or delivered differently, the changes will free up resources to be invested in the areas that matter most. This will allow NRW to continue its leadership role in protecting Wales' natural resources, driving positive change for future generations.”
120 staff members are directly impacted by this change and where possible, they will be redeployed within the organisation.
Addressing the visitor centres, NRW said: “Certain activities that fall outside of NRW’s statutory responsibilities or have a lower impact on key environmental priorities will be discontinued. This includes no longer having a physical library service. The catering and retail operations at Visitor Centres will also end. More information about this will be provided at public meetings (dates of which will be publicised shortly).
Sir David added: "We are incredibly grateful for the dedication and resilience our staff have shown throughout this period of change. We know this has been a challenging time, and we recognise the uncertainty that many have experienced. This process has not been just about restructuring, but about reshaping our organisation with a clear focus on the future.
"We understand these changes come with a personal cost, and we are committed to supporting our team as we move forward. Together, we are building a stronger, more focused organisation, one that will continue to protect and enhance Wales' natural environment for future generations."
Public meetings
NRW officials will first travel to Borth, where they will discuss Ynyslas visitor centre, at 7pm on Monday, 25 November.
On Tuesday, 26 November, a meeting will be held at Neuadd Penllwyn in Capel Bangor to discuss Bwlch Nant yr Arian from 6.30pm.
Then on Wednesday, 27 November, NRW will meet the public at Neuadd y Ganllwyd to discuss Coed y Brenin.
Caru Coed y Brenin says it is to hold its own meeting prior to the one with NRW on Sunday, 24 November between 2pm and 5pm at Neuadd y Ganllwyd, with the aim of gathering people’s views and the best way to approach the official meeting.