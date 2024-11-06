“We have argued from the outset that the long-term future of Coed y Brenin is best served in the hands of the local community, but sadly we have found ourselves in a position where the needs of the local community are being dismissed, despite overwhelming support for community ownership. We have repeatedly urged Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to engage constructively with local group Caru Coed y Brenin who are well-placed to take over the running of the site. The people of Coed y Brenin and the surrounding area have made Coed y Brenin what it is, and both NRW and the Welsh government should bear this in mind when tendering for future ownership. It is extremely regrettable that sufficient time wasn’t afforded to allow local groups to formally submit business plans, despite NRW assuring us in February that nothing would happen for two or three years. The closure of this fantastic resource is being rushed through without meaningful consultation and scrutiny, and with little regard to the impact on the local and visitor economies.