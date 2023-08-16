Aberystwyth and District Visually Impaired Club is seeking sighted people to serve as officers to help members run activities.
The club will be holding its annual general meeting on Monday, 4 September at the Morlan Centre, Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth from 1.45pm to 3.30pm.
Members need a chairperson, secretary and treasurer to help on a voluntary basis to run the club. Expenses incurred can be claimed.
If you are interested in helping on the first and third Monday of each month (not bank holidays or during August or December), contact [email protected] as soon as possible. CRB checks will be required.
All club members are registered visually impaired with the local authority.
If the club fails to find new volunteers, then the members will find it very difficult to continue as it is paramount that they have sighted people to help run the club’s activities.
The club’s members and guests recently had a very enjoyable trip on the Vale of Rheidol Railway. Delightful refreshments were served by Shan and her staff at the Two Hoot Café at Devil’s Bridge Station.
