AN ABERYSTWYTH lifeboat volunteer has been recognised for his “support to stations across Wales during the pandemic”.
Ian Brandreth, a RNLI volunteer in Aberystwyth for the past 18 years, has been presented with a RNLI Excellence in Volunteering award for his contribution to crews across the UK, as well as his own.
With a day job as a paramedic practitioner, for the Ystwyth Medical Group, Ian is also the volunteer lifeboat medical advisor for the station.
It was due to his work providing medical assessments to lifeboat crews that he was nominated by area lifesaving manager Andy Dodd and regional lifesaving lead Stuart Wallace.
Ian has assisted stations across the UK, from Cardigan to Hoylake in England.
Aberystwyth crew member Paul McCann said: “Ian assisted stations across Wales from Cardigan in the South right up to Hoylake in England and many between, carrying out medicals for the crews and stations that couldn’t get or didn’t have medical practitioners available to carry out these vital assessments. This was especially the case during the pandemic.
“Ian’s willingness to travel and carry out this work meant that two stations in Wales were able to continue operating a lifeboat service, and in other stations it meant new crew were able to be brought through and continue their training and commitment.
“In one station nine medicals were carried out in one day!”
Ian said: “I’m honoured and humbled, I don’t see myself doing any more than any of the other volunteers on station, who all contributed to keeping our lifesaving service running through the pandemic and ensured we were ready for when the restrictions lifted.”
Paul added: “The RNLI recognise that all volunteers contribute a great deal to the organisation and our role in saving lives at sea, however the Excellence in Volunteering Award recognises volunteers who deserve special recognition for going above and beyond in their role and have made a difference to their community.
“The award was presented by Andy and Stuart on a training evening at the lifeboat and the award itself is pretty unique because it’s a 3D engraved model our Station Boat B-822 ‘Spirit of Friendship’.
“The station are proud of Ian for the work he does both within our station and others.”
As part of the Excellence in Volunteering Awards, RNLI volunteers and staff members can nominate volunteers who deserves special recognition for going above and beyond in their role and have made a difference to their team or community.
