Volunteers needed as maritime museum reopens

Porthmadog Maritime Museum will reopen this Saturday.

With the Covid pandemic easing the museum can fully open, including the children’s and education section.

Since opening in the 1970s the museum has displayed and told the story of Porthmadog’s important contribution to the slate industry.

This has become very relevant recently with the awarding of the UNSECO World Heritage Status of the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales.

Displays have been enhanced which demonstrate the important part the town played in the export of the slate which helped roof the world.

This covers the whole community; the sailors, ship owners, ship builders and the ancillary trades such as the foundries.

Porthmadog was fully involved in other maritime trades and this is also covered.

The museum is a charity and is always looking for volunteers to man the desk, administration and maintenance.