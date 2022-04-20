Volunteers needed at Gwynedd lookout

The elevated watchtower, the view over the bay and the RNLI crew returning

A CHARITY is appealing for volunteers to man its watchtower and keep the waters of north Wales safe.

Throughout the year, the Watchkeepers of Porthdinllaen’s National Coast Watch (NCI) team keep a five-hour daily lookout for anyone requiring assistance on the surrounding land and sea.

But the group say they would love to do more.

Ray Waters from NCI Porthdinllaen added: “Not just because we get the opportunity to welcome and chat to walkers as well as indulge in light-hearted banter with passing golfers; there’s a serious side as well.

“For instance, recently the elevated position of our lookout tower allowed us to assist Her Majesty’s Coastguard Holyhead by locating an upturned dingy, with two people clinging to it.

“Our ‘real time’, on the spot, information hopefully speeded the rescue that was then affected by Porthdinllaen’s All Weather Lifeboat.

“Having two Watchkeepers present on the day was a great help.

“One person could have coped, but plotting the casualty’s position, whilst keeping then in view, and speaking to The Coastguard would have been more difficult.

“Put bluntly, we need more volunteer watchkeepers; so that we can always have watches with two people present.

“Also, we’d love to extend our presence by having two four-hour watches per day.

“Most volunteers do two or three watches a month following a roster which they arranged the month before; on the spot training is provided by qualified Watchkeepers.

“It’s useful, enjoyable, and you’re in an office with a magnificent view of Porthdinllaen Bay.”

The watchtower is situated on the north side of the Llyn peninsula near Morfa Nefyn and as well as keeping a lookout for dangers, there is plenty to see from the elevated position, from a resident seal population to passing dolphins and porpoises.

The National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) is a voluntary organisation funded entirely by public donation and provides ‘Eyes Along The Coast’ in support of Her Majesty’s Coastguard and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Volunteers aim to man the lookout every day of the year to keep the waters safe.

Anyone whatever their background, can volunteer to train as a watchkeeper. The bulk of this training takes place at the station, sharing watches with experienced watchkeepers.

A spokesperson for the National Coastwatch at Porthdinllaen said: “There are short training courses on specific subjects for those interested. “We are always on the lookout for new volunteers – most watchkeepers do two or three watches per month” Anyone interested can visit https://www.nci.org.uk/porthdinllaen or search ‘NCI Porthdinllaen’ on Facebook.