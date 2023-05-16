Two Lampeter volunteers have won a Ramblers Cymru award for their dedication to improving access and supporting the Paths to Wellbeing project to improve paths and access locally.
At the recent Ramblers Cymru Awards in Creigiau on the outskirts of Cardiff, nominated groups and individuals were rewarded for their dedication to walking and access.
On the night Kay and James Davies won The Golden Boot category that was created to shine a light on the volunteer who is an absolute gem in your local Ramblers Cymru community, known for their dedication and stand-out presence that should be celebrated.
As well as being long-standing volunteers and members of the Lampeter Teifi Valley Ramblers group, where they deliver walks and help improve and maintain paths, both have taken on the task of being our lead volunteers for the Paths to Wellbeing project in Llanybydder.
Angela Charlton, director of Ramblers Cymru said: “We want to see walking and paths at the heart of our communities. The health and wellbeing benefits of good access to green spaces are key to our post-Covid green recovery and to creating, happier and healthier connected communities that can thrive across Wales.
“Within their roles, they consistently go above and beyond to coordinate volunteer activities in the area, liaise with local landowners and go the extra mile to ensure a job is well done.
“Recently, they undertook a mammoth task of clearing a huge amount of fly-tipping debris from a stream, which had caused the nearby footpath to flood. Clearing a small amount alleviated the flooding, but they didn’t rest until all the rubbish was removed, and returned on another occasion equipped with wellies and tools to ensure the natural beauty spot was totally restored.”
James said: “We were really surprised to receive the award, as we do the work because it is something that we love doing. We’d like to thank everyone at Ramblers Cymru and the Lampeter group, who are not only a great group of people who are dedicated to our group, but also a great bunch of friends.”