An open gardens event with 6km walk, cake and plant stall and raffle will be held in Pontrhydfendigaid on Saturday to raise money for Wales Air Ambulance.
There will also be a bouncy castle at the event at Pantyfedwen Hall for the children to enjoy and the ice cream van will be outside the hall from 1pm until 2.30pm.
The walk will commence from the hall at 11am.
Prizes for the raffle would be greatly appreciated. The proceeds will go towards Kizzie Garner-Hughes’s fundraiser when she will partake in a half-marathon and a full marathon in the autumn.
