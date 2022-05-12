Wales Air Ambulance help from Aberystwyth carpet business

AN Aberystwyth flooring and carpet company came to the aid of the Wales Air Ambulance after the charity got in touch asking for some help.

Graham Flooring and Spooner Carpets and Flooring were approached by the charity’s community fundraiser Dougie Bancroft to see if they could help supply all floor coverings for the Welshpool base.

Generous Wayne supplied all floor covering for the unit on the refit, the work would normally cost £1,000 but the charity was delighted to have only been charged £250.

Director Wayne Spooner is a very big supporter of the Wales Air Ambulance after he broke his neck in 2012.

Wayne added: “I wanted to show my appreciation for the work the Wales Air Ambulance carries out in Wales. In 2012 I broke my neck in an accident and although I went to Bronglais Hospital the air ambulance was on standby to take me to south Wales if needed. Fortunately, it wasn’t needed, our companies Graham Flooring and Spooner Carpets and Flooring were approached by Dougie to see if we could help out, and we happily did.

“The Wales Air Ambulance is a vital service for mid Wales and the borders.”

This is the first time the company, which also has a base in Welshpool, has carried out work and donated carpets and vinyl for the Wales Air Ambulance, however they have made previously donations in the past.

Now operational 24/7, the charity needs to raise £8 million every year to keep the helicopters flying.

Dougie Bancroft, community fundraiser of Wales Air Ambulance said: “Sometimes donation of items can save us hundreds of pounds. Wayne answered my call with help in refitting out the unit in Welshpool. He donated his time and labour. He supplied all the carpets and flooring for the wet room at no charge – what a fantastic donation he gave to the Wales Air Ambulance. Wayne has first-hand experience of the Wales Air Ambulance being on standby – something which he didn’t need but is extremely grateful for. Thank you, Wayne your support is much appreciated.”

There are several ways that the public can continue to support the Wales Air Ambulance. These include online donations, signing up to the charity’s Lifesaving Lottery or by coming up with their own innovative ways to fundraise at home. Further information can be found via www.walesairambulance.com.