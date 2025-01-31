The outcome of a judicial review into the proposed closure of Wales Air Ambulance bases in Caernarfon and Welshpool has been delayed.
Campaigners were delighted when the High Court announced that a hearing would take place on Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 January at Cardiff Crown Court.
At the end of the second day Justice Turner consulted with legal teams, and announced that the decision would be delayed from that day to another hearing on Friday, 7 February.
Last July, campaign groups ‘Save Welshpool Air Ambulance Base’ and ‘Save Caernarfon Air Ambulance’ confirmed that an application for a judicial review had been issued to the High Court. They heard last October that they had won the right to a full hearing in the High Court.