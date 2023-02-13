Here are six ways recycling your food waste could help support Wales in the Six Nations:

1. Power the floodlights at the Principality Stadium – Bananas power the players; the skins can power the stadium. If everyone in Wales recycled 1 banana skin, it could create enough energy to power the Principality Stadium floodlights for almost 10 days.

2. Power a TV at home – 47 recycled teabags could generate enough electricity to power a TV for 80 minutes – enough time to watch both halves of a Six Nations game.

3. Watching the game on your phone – Recycling 2 banana skins can fully charge 3 smartphones. That’s more than enough juice for several games.

4. Power a fridge to chill the beers – A caddy load of food waste would generate enough electricity to power a fridge for 18 hours – that’s your beers chilled for this weekend’s game.

5. Power the DJ set at the night out afterwards – Hitting the clubs after the game? Just 7½ caddies of recycled food waste could generate the electricity to power a DJ set for a whole hour.

6. Power the kettle the morning after – Recycling just 6 teabags could create enough electricity to boil the kettle for your morning brew.