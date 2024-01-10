This comes as Macmillan Cancer Support produced damning data showing only one in two patients in Wales were starting their cancer treatment on time. Christine Tattersall, 73, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, miraculously survived her diagnosis of stage 4 oesophagael cancer in 2018. She said: “I feel so lucky to be alive. I left it a year before going to see my GP after experiencing heartburn and increasing difficulties swallowing my food.