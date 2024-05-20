The first Single Day Pilgrimage goes from St Cadfan’s to Llangelynnin Old Church, taking in St Mary and St Egryn’s Church with its beautiful rood screen. It will take place on Thursday, 30 May during the launch week and will be led by Rev. Ruth Hansford, the Ministry Area Leader of Bro Ystumanner Ministry Area, which contains most of the first two legs of the pilgrimage. The walk is just over nine miles long. Walkers will need to be at St Cadfan’s Church to start at 10am with walking boots or shoes equipped for a variety of terrains, plenty of water, a packed lunch, waterproofs and suntan lotion, and money for the bus back to Tywyn (a small team of drivers will be on hand to ferry people back if required).