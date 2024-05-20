From 27 May the Diocese of Bangor will launch a new pilgrimage route following in the footsteps of St Cadfan.
The route goes from St Cadfan’s Church in Tywyn to Bardsey Island. Covering about 130 miles, it is split into 12 sections that can each be walked in a day.
The route encompasses ancient churches, local history, stunning scenery including beaches, forests, hills, villages and towns, and amazing views. To walk all or part of it is to take the opportunity to explore physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually what this exciting modern iteration of an ancient pilgrimage path has to offer.
On Bank Holiday Monday, 27 May, from 10am-12 noon, St Cadfan’s Church in Tywyn will host a coffee morning. There will be a stall with information and resources about Llwybr Cadfan, including how to access the website and app. There will also be an exhibition of some of the photos of Jean Napier, a local photographer and writer, who has explored her own version of the route in the book ‘The Cadfan Way’. Jean Napier will be present to talk about her experiences with copies of her books ‘The Cadfan Way’ and ‘Bardsey – Then and Now’ on sale. Part of the proceeds of these sales will go towards the repair costs of replacing the vestry floor in St Cadfan’s Church that has dry rot.
Information will also be available at the refreshments in the Canolfan in Llwyngwril after their duck race taking place at 11am on Monday, 27 May.
There will be fortnightly guided pilgrimage walks from May-October this year, each covering one leg of the pilgrimage. Those wanting to come need to book through Eventbrite (Search on-line for: Eventbrite – Single Day Pilgrimage). Participation is free!
The first Single Day Pilgrimage goes from St Cadfan’s to Llangelynnin Old Church, taking in St Mary and St Egryn’s Church with its beautiful rood screen. It will take place on Thursday, 30 May during the launch week and will be led by Rev. Ruth Hansford, the Ministry Area Leader of Bro Ystumanner Ministry Area, which contains most of the first two legs of the pilgrimage. The walk is just over nine miles long. Walkers will need to be at St Cadfan’s Church to start at 10am with walking boots or shoes equipped for a variety of terrains, plenty of water, a packed lunch, waterproofs and suntan lotion, and money for the bus back to Tywyn (a small team of drivers will be on hand to ferry people back if required).
The second leg, also led by Rev. Ruth Hansford, will take place on Saturday, 8 June and go from Llangelynnin Old Church to Barmouth. The plan is to meet at Llangelynnin Old Church at 10.30am. A group will be taking the 10am bus from outside the Magic Lantern Cinema to Llangelynnin Old Church. We will then catch the train back. Depending on when we arrive in relalion to train times, it would be advisable if people had money for a meal as well as a packed lunch with them.
If you have any questions or queries, do please contact Rev. Ruth Hansford on 01654 710 255 or email [email protected].