A team of eight men will soon reach the Ceredigion leg of Prostate Cymru’s Walk of Wales.
As part of the 1000-mile, 44-day gruelling feat to raise awareness and vital funds, the charity is inviting local people to get tested for prostate cancer and to walk with them from Gwbert to Llangrannog on Sunday 12 July.
The men set out from Cardiff on 27 June and are walking the full circumference of Wales and are expected to return to the Welsh capital on 9 August. Every penny raised will be invested into funding six specialist NHS nurses to help improve outcomes for men in Wales.
And as they reach Ceredigion, local men are encouraged to get tested for prostate cancer. PSA testing days are taking place at:
· Newport Yacht Club on 10 July
· Cardigan Golf Club on 12 July
Supporters are also invited to walk the 14-mile stretch from Gwbert to Llangrannog to raise funds to help meet the £300,000 target.
Andy Thomas - Chair of Prostate Cymru and a recently retired consultant urologist - is leading the challenge and said: “With each step, we want to raise awareness, inspire men to get tested, and fund vital support for families affected by this disease. We’re aiming to fund six specialist cancer nurses so we can improve patient outcomes and enhance the quality of life for men and their families across the nation.
“I’d really urge men to sign up to our testing event as prostate cancer in the early stage often doesn’t have any symptoms. And we’d love to see a big Ceredigion turn out as we walk from Gwbert to Llangrannog. Sign up, and you can do your bit to help those with prostate disease in Wales.”
The funding into the NHS will mean that men facing prostate disease get personalised support and expert care close to home.
As the team navigate the 44-day challenge, awareness talks and PSA testing events are being hosted along the way.
Throwing their weight behind the massive fundraiser are a number of players including Alex Cuthbert, Rhys Priestland, Lloyd Williams, Ellis Jenkins and Josh Navidi who are all due to walk the final leg from Rodney Parade to Principality Stadium on 9 August.
Wales rugby legend Ieuan Evans MBE, who captained his country and earned more than 70 caps, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2023. Now Chair of the British & Irish Lions, Evans is also supporting the team on stretches of the walk to do his bit to raise awareness:
“Knowing your risk and acting early can make all the difference. And if sharing my story helps just one man take that step, then it’s all been worth it,” says Evans. “Prostate Cymru’s Walk of Wales is an incredible challenge and every penny raised will be invested into improving outcomes for men across Wales so let’s make sure we support them.”
The PSA testing event is available to men aged 50 or over – or 45 and over if you have a family history of prostate cancer or if you are Black.
To sign up for the walk and the PSA testing events, please visit the Prostate Cymru website or email [email protected].
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