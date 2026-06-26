A Gwynedd councillor is calling for better access to prostate cancer testing after her husband was diagnosed, with his only symptom “a nagging wife”.
Councillor Louise Hughes’ husband, Gwyn, a farmer, was diagnosed with stage two prostate cancer last winter with no symptoms.
After swift NHS action he was given the all-clear, but Hughes is now calling for better access to PSA blood tests after she discovered Tywyn Health Centre only offers the test after a GP appointment: “To be told by the medical centre it's their policy is wrong; they can’t turn men away.”
However, a recent review from the UK National Screening Committee concluded that the harms outweigh the benefits of screenings such as PSA tests for the majority of men.
Their review found the only group where benefits outweigh the risks are men with the BRCA2 gene and a family history of breast, ovarian, pancreatic or prostate cancer, recommending this group for regular testing.
The review found for every 1,000 men screened over 50, two lives would be saved from prostate cancer, also leading to 20 men being told they have cancer who would never need treating.
Prostate cancer can be slow-growing, meaning that men would need to reach 120-150-years-old before it became a threat, whereas treatment can cause damage to sex life and incontinence.
Whilst Wales’ NHS could ignore this guidance, campaign group Prostate Cymru disagrees, with chairman Andy Thomas stating: “While the UK government has declined to implement a universal screening program, meaning only a small cohort will be tested, we are calling for vital policy change.
“It is crucial that every man understands his personal risk.
“Men over 50, those with family history of the disease, and Black men must be proactive about testing, and they should never be turned away for being asymptomatic.”
Cllr Hughes wants more farmers to take their health seriously: “Farmers are like men but worse.
“Getting a farmer to go to the doctors is an achievement in itself; I’m now evangelical about this.”
TV presenter and farmer Jeremy Clarkson recently revealed he had prostate cancer and urged men to attend their check-ups.
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, killing 12,000 across the UK each year.
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board states they follow NICE and Prostate Cancer Risk Management Programme guidance, with Dr Nia Hughes adding: “Both guidance frameworks are clear that men should be fully informed of the potential benefits and harms of PSA testing before proceeding.
“This is because the test has significant limitations, including a high risk of false positive results, which can lead to unnecessary anxiety, further invasive investigations, and potential over-treatment, as well as false negative results.
“At Tywyn Health Centre, in line with national guidance, we require that patients have a discussion with a GP beforehand.
“This ensures they receive balanced, evidence-based information and are able to make an informed decision about whether to proceed with testing.
“Any man who chooses to have a PSA test after this discussion can do so.”
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