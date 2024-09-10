Walkers are invited to the Teifi Valley later this month to take part in an annual walking weekend.
The event is organised by Llandysul and Pont-Tyweli Walkers are Welcome group and takes place from 20 to 22 September, taking in the stunning landscapes of the Teifi Valley, with activities designed for walkers of all ages and abilities.
The weekend kicks off on Friday evening with a guided history walk, led by the Llandysul Local History Society.
The evening concludes with live music at Y Porth.
Saturday offers two unique walking experiences.
The first, dubbed the “Cheese Walk,” is a scenic stroll through local farmland, in the vicinity of the award-winning Teifi Cheese.
The second option takes you along the picturesque Wales Coast Path, from “Crannogwen to Saint Crannog.” This walk, organized in collaboration with Lampeter Ramblers, offers breathtaking coastal views and a chance to connect with fellow walking enthusiasts.
Saturday evening, we’ll be holding a fun and sociable Bingo evening at Ffynnon, Llyn-y-Fran Road, Llandysul.
Sunday is packed with four different walks to choose from.
Families will love the fancy dress “Teifi Treasure Hunt Trail,” a fun-filled adventure along the banks of the Afon Teifi, where children can search for treasures fit for Barti Ddu and his pirate crew.
For those seeking a more tranquil experience, options include a riverside walk along the Teifi, a woodland stroll, or a journey through scenic farmland, each concluding with a refreshing drink at a local pub or winery.
Chairman Tom Cowcher said: “Walking is definitely an enjoyable pastime and even more so when you walk in a group.
“We’re looking forward to meeting new people and old friends and walking our local paths together. I’m particularly excited about introducing people to the new Teifi Valley Trail which comes through Llandysul.”
Tickets are just £5, with free admission for children under 16.
To book your tickets and find out more, visit the Llandysul and Pont-Tyweli Walkers are Welcome website.