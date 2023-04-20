A fundraising event has been organised to raise money for the Rotary Club.
The Bala Challenge, a charity walking event organised by the Rotary Club of Bala & Penllyn, will take place this year on Saturday, 13 May.
The club hopes lots of people will sign up for the event to raise money for the club to donate to good causes.
A Bala & Penllyn Rotary Club spokesperson said: “We welcome groups and individual walkers who are invited to raise funds for their own chosen charity of good cause through sponsorship.
“The walk starts at Bala & Penllyn Leisure Centre between 8am and 10.30am, and the route is through woods, over farm, moorland and hillside following way marked and recognised paths.
“Three different walks provide for all levels of walking experience and ability: an 8 mile walk to Llanuwchllyn (with the option of return by narrow gauge heritage railway), a 14 mile circuit of Llyn Tegid returning to Bala on foot and a 20 mile challenge which includes a section of the Aran mountain ridge.”
Further details of the event, along with how to get application/sponsorship forms, is available on the website, balarotary.org.