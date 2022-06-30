War Memorial Trust hands out youth grants

War Memorial Trust representatives presented grants to two sports clubs and seven individuals ( Aberystwyth War Memorial Trust )

The latest presentation morning of the Aberystwyth War Memorial Trust’s youth awards was held recently at St Michael’s Church.

The awards which target young people in the Aberystwyth catchment provides grants for the arts and sport for individuals, clubs, and societies.

The money presented depends on the interest accrued from investments made in the 1970s.

The biannual presentation this time featured nine successful presentations: two sports clubs and seven individuals.

This time the trustees, who are representatives of Aberystwyth Town Council, the Royal British Legion and the wider community, were able to help Aberystwyth Swimming Club and the Aberystwyth Pan Disability Team.

Amongst those presented with grants were scuba diver David Williams, footballers Niamh Duggan and Owain Evans and gymnasts Seth Page and Cadi Sherman Higgs.

Both Rhodri James and Eleanor Mathias are looking forward to spending part of their summer vacation in South Africa and Katmandu respectively.

They will follow some voluntary service and pursue teaching and wildlife conservation.

All seven individuals have experienced post-Covid problems with their training and projects.