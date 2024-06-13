A ward at Bronglais hospital in Aberystwyth will be closed for around three months, the Cambrian News can reveal, and patients moved elsewhere after structural issues were discovered in the roof.
The Meurig Ward, Bronglais Hospital’s Oncology and Gastroenterology ward, was shut down by hospital chiefs after faults were discovered in the roof above the ward.
Matthew Willis, General Manager at Bronglais hospital, told the Cambrian News that he had “been assured that there is no risk of the roof collapsing”, and apologised to patients, staff and visitors for the disruption the closure of the ward will cause.
Emergency work to fix the issue will begin on Monday, 17 June and will take around 12 weeks to complete, Mr Willis said.
The work will leaving ward patients having to be treated elsewhere and some appointments delayed or cancelled after the loss of the 14 beds on the ward.
Mr Willis said that “once repaired, the roof will be in good condition for decades to come.”
Mr Willis added that “while the flow of patients is likely to be affected”, staff “continue to admit patients to beds within the hospital. “
Talks are also ongoing with Ceredigion County Council in a bid to find “suitable alternative accommodation” for the displaced patients.
No other wards at the hospital are affected by the roof issue.
In a statement to the Cambrian News on Thursday, 13 June, Mr Willis said: “I can confirm that Meurig Ward (Oncology and Gastroenterology) has been temporarily closed while emergency repairs are being made to the roof above the ward.
“These works are scheduled to start on Monday, 17 June and will take approximately 12 weeks to complete.
“While the flow of patients is likely to be affected, we continue to admit patients to beds within the hospital.
“We are also working with colleagues from Ceredigion County Council to find suitable alternative accommodation where we can care for our patients.
“We have been assured that there is no risk of the roof collapsing and, once repaired, the roof will be in good condition for decades to come.
“Caring for our patients is of utmost importance to us and we are truly sorry for any disruption that these emergency repair works will cause to our patients and their families, visitors and staff.
“We would like to thank everybody affected for their support and understanding as we undertake this essential maintenance work.”