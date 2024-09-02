A fire in Blaenau Ffestiniog is thought to have been started by a charger.
North Wales Fire & Rescue Service attended the fire in the early hours of Friday morning. A man was taken to hospital.
The fire service has issued a warning to people to take care when charging electrical devices.
They said: “We attended a fire in Blaenau Ffestiniog in the early hours of the morning which caused substantial fire damage and resulted in a man being treated in hospital.
“The fire is thought to have been caused by a device left charging on a soft surface.
“Always charge on a hard surface when you’re there to keep an eye on it – never charge overnight.”
Rechargeable items with lithium ion batteries include laptops, mobile phones, e-scooters, e-cigarettes, and mobility vehicles.
Battery fires can develop quickly, producing huge amounts of toxic gases that will render a person unconscious. The gas cloud is created so quickly and at such large quantities that it can fill a room or a corridor before your smoke alarm has had a chance to respond.
Simple changes where you buy, store and charge your devices can save your life.
For more advice here on charging safely, visit https://shorturl.at/huJ2v