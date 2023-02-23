TWO men have been rescued after getting lost on Cader Idris.
Aberdyfi Search & Rescue Team received a call to help the walkers shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, 22 February.
The men, from Swansea and in their late teens and early twenties, were attempting to complete the Welsh three-peaks having started on Pen y Fan earlier in the day.
On Cader Idris they became disorientated in low cloud over Pen y Gader, and spent time trying to find their way off the summit plateau.
A lack of navigational experience, extra equipment or resources meant they were eventually overcome by darkness and exhaustion in the poor conditions, and became very cold and anxious.
With one phone battery flat and no data connection available on the other, the usual remote phone-location strategies could not be used to find the pair, so a rescue party was dispatched based using a best-guess from the understandably confused narrative of the walkers’ information.
Meanwhile, other rescue team volunteers and equipment were moved higher up the mountain in readiness.
The walkers were located mid-way between Pen y Gader and Mynydd Moel.
They were put into a shelter, given more clothing, warm drinks and food, and were assessed by the rescuers.
One of the men was starting to have significant challenges with balance and coordination, and with the significant descent over broken ground before them, a request was made for the coastguard helicopter to attend the scene. The aircraft arrived but, despite the crew’s best efforts, the prevailing conditions presented too great a risk for the pick-up to be attempted.
With close support from rescue team volunteers, the men began the long journey off the hill. Although the increased activity, along with clothing, food and drink started to have a positive impact on mood and temperature, balance problems and muscle fatigue were still major issues for the men and progress was slow, particularly over steep or broken ground. However, everyone was safely off the mountain by 11pm.
Rescue team volunteer Graham O’Hanlon, one of the party who found the lost men, said: “Conditions on the summit plateau were difficult, with ice on the rocks, low visibility and snow flurries falling from time to time.
“The walkers had little extra equipment to fall back on when things started going awry, and being exhausted and exposed to the weather, they would have been in serious danger had we not located them.
“It is always tempting to travel light, but particularly in winter it is really important to carry extra food and clothing to cope with unexpected delays in the mountains.”