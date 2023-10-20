A weather warning for heavy rain across parts of Gwynedd is in place until tomorrow. The yellow warning is currently in force until 6am tomorrow and covers part of the Llŷn peninsula. The Met Office say that persistent and at times heavy rain could lead to some disruption from early Friday through to early Saturday.
The warning states fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible causing a danger to life.
Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads, and delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible.
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.
The weather warning is in place until 6am tomorrow.