This is the level of Nant-y-Moch reservoir this week as water companies issue a warning over usage as the dry spell continues.
People across Wales are being urged to think about their water consumption as the country prepares for the hottest beginning of May on record.
March 2025 was the fourth driest March in Wales since records began in 1836, with rainfall 30 per cent lower than levels in 2022, when parts of Wales last faced restrictions on water usage.
Wales saw just 23.9mm of rainfall across the month of March and the weather has remained predominantly dry ever since.
Dwr Cymru says although reservoir water levels are currently just below what is expected for this time of year and with water resources in a good position across the country, it is warning customers to be careful of their use of water.
No rain is currently forecast for mid Wales until at least the 28 May, with some experts predicting a dry summer ahead.
The Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management warns that the UK would need to see sustained rainfall such as that seen in 2012, when mid and north Wales were hit by devastating floods, would be needed to avoid a drought this summer.
The CIWEM said: “At present 2025 rainfall similar to levels last seen in drought events of the last 20 years. It suggests that sustained rainfall, such as that last seen in 2012, would be required to remove the threat of drought this year.”
Welsh Water says in preparation, it has ramped up production at its water treatment works to move water around the system to try and keep the levels topped up where demand is highest.
Latest data shows the water company’s 61 treatment works produced an additional 7 million litres of water on some of the warmest days this week – that equates to filling around 35,000 extra bathtubs each day.
Welsh Water has issued the following advice:
Don’t leave the tap running while washing hands or brushing teeth.
Take a shower instead of a bath.
Wait until the washing machine and dishwasher are full before putting them on.
Don’t fill the paddling pool to the top – and when you’ve finished, use the water on the plants in the garden.
Don’t use a sprinkler on the lawn to keep it green – the colour will soon come back once it rains.
Ian Christie, Managing Director of Water, Asset Planning and Capital Delivery at Welsh Water said: “With the low rainfall levels, we are working around the clock to make sure we do everything we can to get as much treated water into the system and our teams are out and about fixing 700 leaks per week. Although reservoir levels are at a comfortable level currently, we’re asking customers for their help so that we can make sure the water reaches everyone. It’s essential that we help preserve the supplies in our reservoirs and rivers after what has been a dry Spring.
“Our advice is simple for customers, use the water you need but avoid wasting it.”